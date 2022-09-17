Women’s Golf sets to tee off at the UAB Hoover Invitational

This Week

The Southern Illinois Women’s Golf team will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, for its second tournament of the 2022-2023 season on Monday when the Salukis compete in the UAB Hoover Invitational Hosted by the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Salukis Lineup

The Salukis lineup will consist of juniors Janie Samattiyadeekul sophomore Kylee Vaughan freshman Ella Overstreet senior Ayanna Habeel and senior Cecilia Ho . Sophomore Morgan Gindler and junior Adriana Vinterova will compete as individuals.

The Course

The UAB Hoover Invitational will be played at Hoover Country Club, a private, member-owned and operated club serving the Hoover and Birmingham area. Hoover Country Club was established in 1959. It is located in the Green Valley-Star Lake area, where the rolling wooded landscape is made even more picturesque by peacefully meandering fairways of lush green grass and smooth, challenging greens. The course is a par 72 with a distance of 6,019 yards.

Hear From Head Coach Cindy Bodmer

“I’m looking forward to traveling to UAB where I played Collegiate golf. We have great competition with individuals from the University of Georgia and Alabama. Hoover Country Club will be a challenge with lots of rolling hills.”

Participating Teams

The team field consists of UAB, Belmont, South Alabama, Memphis, Southern Mississippi, Alabama, Jacksonville, Southern Illinois, Samford, Northern Colorado, and North Alabama.

Tournament Schedule

The 54-hole tournament opens with two rounds on Monday and the final round on Tuesday.

Stay Social

For the latest on Southern Illinois Women’s Golf, follow the team on Twitter (@SIU_WGolf), Instagram (@SIU_WGolf), and like the team’s official Facebook page (SalukiWGolf).