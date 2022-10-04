Women’s Golf sets program record in final round of Evie Odom Invitational

TAMPA (October 2, 2022) – The University of South Florida Women’s golf team was originally slated to begin play at the Evie Odom Invitational on September 30 in Virginia Beach. However, the wide-spread effects of Hurricane Ian altered the tournament schedule significantly. Despite the disruptions and uncertainty, the Bulls remained focused on the task at hand and closed the event with a third-place finish that saw the team post a new program-record score of 273 in the final round of play on Sunday.

“This event was a great culmination of a 12-day trip,” said head coach Erika Brennan . “The team battled adversity and the unknown during the hurricane, and grew closer to each other. They continue to Redefine what ‘Team’ means in an individual sport. Coach Dalton Stevens and I am thrilled to see them get rewarded for that effort.”

Playing at Princess Anne Country Club, the 15-team field opened the tournament a day early on Thursday, Sept. 29 due to the incoming weather, but were unable to finish all 18 holes that day. The teams then remained dormant until Saturday, Oct. 1 when they completed the first round and played round two to completion. The outing concluded with the final 18 holes on Sunday when South Florida made program history.

The Bulls final round score of 273 (-7) broke the previous low mark of 279 set by last year’s team at the same event.

South Florida finished with a 54-hole team score of 852 behind Minnesota (845) and College of Charleston (843). The Bulls’ score on Sunday was second-best in the field to Minnesota’s 263. USF opened play with a 299 in round one and shaved off 19 strokes for a 280 in round two before Sunday’s record-breaking performance.

USF’s 178 pars ranked first in the field and 40 birdies were third-best overall. Melanie Green (Medina, NY) paced the Bulls with 12 total birdies over three rounds.

Green led the charge over the final two rounds and matched her career-low score of 65 (-5) on Sunday. She carded five birdies over her final 12 holes in the final round. Green carded a 66 (-4) in round two and finished in fourth place individually. Her 54-hole score of 206 was just one stroke off her career best.

Lauren Heinlein (Ocala) turned in her best outing as a Bull to tie for 14th individually. The fifth-year transfer carded a final score of 214 (77, 69, 68). Alizee Vidal (Le Gosier, France), another impact transfer on this year’s squad, tied for 28th in the 81-player field. Vidal tallied a score of 217 over three rounds.

Leonor Medeiros (Palmela, Portugal) matched her career low with a 67 (-3) on Sunday and finished with a total score of 218 to tie for 33rd place. Juliana Camargo (Bogota, Colombia) rounded out the team scoring with a 54-hole total of 221.

Freshman Emma Kim (Ulsan, South Korea) competed as an individual at the event and tied for 33rd with a career-low score of 218, including a low-round of 70 (E). Kim’s 39 total pars tied for the most of any player in the field over 54 holes.

Up Next

After playing back-to-back tournaments, the Bulls will be off until Monday, October 10 at the Dale McNamara Invitational in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About USF Women’s Golf

The Bulls are in their fifth season under head Coach Erika Brennan in 2022-23. USF is among the fastest rising programs in the country, as they climbed 75 spots in the national Golfstat rankings following Brennan’s first season in 2018-19 and have captured three tournament titles in four seasons, while setting numerous program scoring records under her leadership.

