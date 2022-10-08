Women’s Golf set to host Saluki Invitational

This Week

The Southern Illinois Women’s golf team will host the Saluki Invitational in their fourth tournament of the 2022-2023 season at the Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Salukis Lineup

The Salukis lineup will consist of juniors Janie Samattiyadeekul sophomore Kylee Vaughan freshman Ella Overstreet senior Ayanna Habeel and senior Cecilia Ho .

Sophomore Morgan Gindler senior Rylee Vaughn, and junior Adriana Vinterova will compete as individuals.

The Course

Dalhousie Golf Club was designed by the sons’ and son-in-laws of the legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. Dalhousie has been previously ranked as #1 Course In Missouri’s Golf Digest and has Hosted 10 Missouri Golf Association Championships????, five Gateway PGA Sanctioned Events four AJGA Championships, three Missouri Valley College Championships, the 2012 Missouri State Amateur Championship, and the 2015 USGA Women’s Team Championship.

The course is a par 72, 6174 yards for rounds one and two, and a par 72, 6043 for the final round.

Hear From Head Coach Cindy Bodmer

“We’re looking forward to hosting the Saluki Invite. Dalhousie will be a great test of course management and shot making ability. We have been working hard in practice to improve on these each tournament. We look forward to the challenge!”

Participating Teams

The seven team field consists of Southern Illinois, Missouri State, Eastern Illinois, Southern Indiana, IUPUI, Belmont, and Lindenwood.

