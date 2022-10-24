Women’s Golf Set to Host Navy Blue and Gold Invitational

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Navy Women’s golf team continues its fall Slate on Saturday, Oct. 1, hosting the Navy Fall Invitational at the US Naval Academy Golf Club.

Being played over two days, the tournament will be a 36-hole event, with the opening round scheduled for an 8:30 am tee time on Saturday, while the second round is set for a 9 am shotgun start on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Navy Lineup

1. Stephanie Lee

2. Mara Hirtle

3. Bridget Hoang

4. Eve Worden

5. Sue Lee

IND. Hallie Briscoe

IND. Jenna Han

IND. Hannah Han-Kim

The Navy Fall Invitational Field

The 16-team field features three other Patriot League schools in Bucknell, Holy Cross and Lehigh. Other participants include Bryant, The Citadel, Delaware State, Fairleigh Dickinson, Howard, La Salle, LIU, Monmouth, Mount St. Mary’s, Quinnipiac, Sacred Heart and William & Mary.

Live Scoring

Fans can follow the Mids throughout the weekend via Golfstat.com.

Last Time Out

Sending five Golfers to the Nittany Lion Invitational in State College, Pa., Navy used a strong final round to move up from 12th to ninth place on the Penn State Blue Course … The Midshipmen found themselves 12th at 32-over par 608 following the opening two rounds, but shot a 9-over par 297 in the final round to earn ninth place at 41-over par 905 … The 905 score from Navy Ranks seventh in program history for a 54-hole tournament .. The 297 score in the final round is tied for the eighth-lowest overall round by the Midshipmen all-time … Leading the way for the Mids was junior Stephanie Lee with a Top-25 finish, taking 24th place at 7-over par 223 thanks to an even-par 72 score in both the first and third rounds… Fellow junior Mara Hirtle tied for 32nd in the field at 10-over par 226, while sophomore finished in 46th at 13-over par 229 … Senior Captain Eve Worden took 62nd with a 17-over par 233 score and freshman Sue Lee placed 78th at 22-over par 238.

Navy Fall Invitational History

This marks the fourth Navy Fall Invitational to be held, with the first taking place in 2017 … The 2021 navy Fall Invitational saw the Mids post a team score of 33-over par 609 to finish in third place … Lee, Worden, Hirtle, Tori Smith and Hoang all had Top-25 finishes last year, as Lee and Worden both shot a 10-over par 154 to tie for 15th, while Hirtle rose 24 spots in the second round to finish in 19th at 11-over par 155 and Smith and Hoang tied for 23rd with 13-over par 157 performances.

Up Next

Navy will compete in the JEL Outer Banks Women’s Intercollegiate next weekend, Oct. 7-9 at Duck Woods Country Club in Kitty Hawk, NC, while Worden heads to the Jackson T. Stephens Cup on Oct. 9-12 at the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.