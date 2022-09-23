Women’s golf set to begin play at the Mason Rudolph Championship

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn Women’s golf team is back in action this weekend for their second tournament of the 2022-23 season at the Mason Rudolph Championship at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn. The three-day event will begin Friday and run through Sunday.

The Tigers will not arrive as Strangers to the course, as the team has made an appearance each of the last eight times the tournament has been held dating back to 2013 and has finished top five in the last three straight.

Auburn junior Anna Foster posted a top 10 individual finish in the event last season while senior Megan Schofield followed a top 10 finish in 2019 with a top 20 finish last year.

“Give it up [Foster]Elina [Sinz] and I have played this golf course multiple times and we really like the layout. It suits us well,” Schofill said about the advantage of course familiarity. “I think that having good memories of this course will help the three of us this week.”

Auburn will be a part of a very impressive field that includes seven of the top 50 teams in the Nation according to the latest Golfweek poll that was released on Thursday.

“I think we learned a lot of valuable Lessons last week at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate. The first tournament of the season seems to always be the Hardest because you’re figuring out what works and what doesn’t out on the course,” Schofill said about the team’s focus this weekend. “I think that all five of us traveling are really talented, it’s just a matter of focusing on ourselves and playing our game in order to be successful.”

The Tigers’ travel roster does feature one change from the last tournament, as a true freshman Rachel Gourley has received the nod to make her Collegiate golf debut this weekend.

Auburn will be one of the first teams to tee off the first hole during round one along with players from Kentucky and Washington.

Auburn lineup and round 1 tee times (all times CT):

Anna Foster – 9:10 A.M Megan Schofield – 9:00 A.M Casey Weidenfeld – 8:50 A.M Elina Sinz – 8:40 A.M Rachel Gourley – 8:30 A.M

Live scoring for the Mason Rudolph Championship will be available for all three rounds here as well as the GolfStat mobile app.