Women’s Golf Set for JEL Outer Banks Intercollegiate; Worden Heads to Stephens Cup

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Navy Women’s golf team is set to participate in the JEL Outer Banks Women’s Intercollegiate tournament this weekend in Kitty Hawk, NC, while senior Captain Eve Worden will compete in the prestigious Jackson T. Stephens Cup in Juno Beach, Fla.

About JEL Outer Banks Intercollegiate

Taking place at the Duck Woods Country Club and Hosted by JEL College Golf Tournaments, the JEL Outer Banks Intercollegiate will be a 54-hole event over Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9 … Saturday is set for a 7:57 am start, with two rounds being played on the opening day … The final round of the tournament will tee off at 7:57 am on Sunday as well.

Competition at JEL Outer Banks

Navy will be joined at the event by Maryland-Eastern Shore, Mount St. Mary’s, Niagara and North Carolina A&T … It will be the second-straight weekend where the Mids will go against Mount St. Mary’s, with the Mountaineers finishing ninth at this past weekend’s Navy Fall Invitational.

Navy Lineup

1. Stephanie Lee

2. Mara Hirtle

3. Bridget Hoang

4. Sue Lee

5. Jenna Han

Worden at the Stephens Cup

Representing Navy alongside men’s golfer Keegan Shreves, Worden is making the trip to the Seminole Golf Club for the second edition of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup… Worden will compete in 54 holes of stroke play on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 10-11, with the first two rounds beginning on Monday at 7:30 am, while the final round of stroke play starts at 10 am on Tuesday … 18 holes of team match play will be held on Wednesday … The Stephens Cup is named in memory of the late Augusta National Chairman Jackson T. Stephens, who attended the Naval Academy and was a member of the Class of 1947 … The field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is named Jack Stephens Field, whose gift of $10 million in 2003 aided in the renovations of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, as well as a handful of other projects part of the United States Naval Academy Campaign; Leaders to Serve the Nation … Graduated Navy Women’s golfer Tori Smith represented the Mids last year along with men’s representative Nick Klock.

Stephens Cup Competition

The Women’s field boasts 2022 National Champion Stanford, South Carolina, Wake Forest, LSU, USC, Arkansas, and Duke… Aside from Worden, other individual invitees are Howard’s Marley Franklin and Kendall Jackson and North Carolina A&T’s Jayla Rogers.

Stephens Cup Coverage

The three-day competition will be televised live on GOLF Channel. Live broadcasts will take place on each day of official tournament play: Monday, Oct. 10 from 4-7 pm, Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 3-6 pm and Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 3-6 pm … Live scoring can be found at GolfStat.com.

Last Time Out

Four Navy Women’s Golfers finished among the top-20 individuals as the Midshipmen shot a 40-over par 616 to take the top spot among 15 teams at the Navy Fall Invitational, held at the US Naval Academy Golf Club this past weekend … The Mids entered the final round in first place after shooting the lowest team round of the weekend at 13-over par 301 on Saturday through rain and wind, and Navy kept itself ahead of the rest of the field with a 27-over par 315 on Sunday … A pair of Mids finished in a six-way tie for sixth place, as Juniors Mara Hirtle and Stephanie Lee both wrapped up play on Sunday at 8-over par 152 … Two more Mids, Worden and sophomore Bridget Hoang ended the weekend in a tie for 18th at 12-over par 156 … The final Navy scorer was freshman Sue Lee in 47th place, as the Rookie shot an overall score of 20-over par 164 … Sophomores Jenna Han (23-over par 167; 59th) and Hannah Han-Kim (29-over par 173; 69th), along with freshman Hallie Briscoe (30-over par 174; 72nd), competed as individuals at the home tournament.

Up Next

The Mids head up to the Lady Blue Hen Invitational next weekend, being held at the Rehoboth Country Club by the University of Delaware.