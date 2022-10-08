Women’s Golf Set for Final Fall Tournament

ELON, NC – The Elon University Women’s golf team wraps up its fall season when it competes at the Edisto Island Invitational on Oct. 9-11. College of Charleston is hosting the event at the par-71 Plantation Course in Edisto Island, SC

Teams will play 18 holes on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Play will begin with a shotgun start at 10 am on both Sunday and Monday, while Tuesday will feature a 9:30 am start time.

Among the other teams competing in the Invitational include Boston University, College of Charleston, Charleston Southern, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville, Morehead State, Lipscomb, Longwood, Rollins, UAB, USC Upstate, William & Mary and Wofford.

LINEUP

Annabelle Ackroyd

Lotte Fox

Ashley Lafontaine

Svarin Yuenyong

Apple Ngamwong

LAST TIME OUT

The Phoenix last competed at the Boston College Intercollegiate on Sept. 26-27. Elon placed second in the team competition for its third consecutive top-two finish of the fall season.

Annabelle Ackroyd earned her third consecutive top-six finish of the fall, as the senior posted a final round 75 (+4) to place Solo second in the individual standings. Ackroyd made a team-high nine birdies for the tournament and led the field in par-4 scoring for the week (4.00).

earned her third consecutive top-six finish of the fall, as the senior posted a final round 75 (+4) to place Solo second in the individual standings. Ackroyd made a team-high nine birdies for the tournament and led the field in par-4 scoring for the week (4.00). After posting her career-best finish at the Elon Invitational on Sept. 20, Lotte Fox backed it up placing seventh at the Intercollegiate. The junior has finished in the top 15 in all three of Elon’s fall tournaments this season.

backed it up placing seventh at the Intercollegiate. The junior has finished in the top 15 in all three of Elon’s fall tournaments this season. Svarin Yuenyong carded a final round 77 to finish in a tie for 12th. Yuenyong tied for a tournament-best 38 pars and led the Phoenix in par-5 scoring for the week (5.08).

carded a final round 77 to finish in a tie for 12th. Yuenyong tied for a tournament-best 38 pars and led the Phoenix in par-5 scoring for the week (5.08). Freshman Ashley Lafontaine carded her best score of the tournament in the final round, shooting a 4-over par 76 to finish alone in 18th.

carded her best score of the tournament in the final round, shooting a 4-over par 76 to finish alone in 18th. As a team, the Phoenix ranked No. 2 in the field in par-4 scoring (4.28) and No. 3 in par-5 scoring (5.22). Elon also made 164 pars for the week, the second most in the field.

