Women’s Golf Set for Battle of the Beach in Mexico

The Missouri Women’s golf team is set to compete in its final fall tournament of the season this weekend, competing at the Battle of the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, beginning on Friday.

TOURNAMENT INFO

The 2022 Battle at the Beach is a three-day tournament, playing 18 holes each of the day with a shotgun start ¬(9 am CT on Friday and Saturday and 8 am CT on Sunday).

The Tigers are once again facing a highly-competitive field with 10 of the 17 schools in action in Mexico ranked in the top 50 of the Golfstat.com rankings, including six in the top 20 and two in the top 10. Joining the Tigers are Well. 5 Ole Miss, No. 7 Mississippi State, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 17 LSU, No. 20 Baylor, No. 23 Houston, No. 35 Clemson, No. 43 TCU, No. 50 Kansas, Charlotte, East Tennessee State, Kansas State, North Texas, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Club Campestre San Jose is set to host the tournament and is a par-71 course that measures 6,250 yards in length.

LAST TIME OUT

The Tigers improved their score during each round of the Jim West Challenge last weekend, placing 15th as a team with a final tally of 904 (308-300-296).

Senior Sophia Yoemans led MU, carding a 225, while Graduate Sky Load finished second on the team with a tally of 228.

MIZZOU LINEUP

1. Sophia Yoemans

2. Sky Load

3. Melanie Walker

4. Emily Staples

5. Olivia Sowers

BATTLE OF THE BEACH HISTORY

The Tigers last competed at the Battle of the Beach in two-straight seasons in 2018 and 2019. Mizzou placed seventh of 17 teams during the 2018 competition, while following up one year later at No. 12. Sophia Yoemans competed as a freshman in 2019, leading MU with a final tally of 222, including a final-round score of a three-under 69.

UP NEXT

The Tigers are off during the winter and return to action in early February at the Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida.