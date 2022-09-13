Women’s Golf Season Off to Good Start at USF

SAN FRANCISCO, California – The #25 Pepperdine Women’s golf team got the 2022-23 season off to a good start on Monday at the USF Intercollegiate, as the Waves are in third place with one round to go.

Over the day’s 36 holes, the Waves shot a 1-over 569 (282-287) at the par-71 Ocean Course at the Olympic Club.

The tournament features all five West Coast Conference schools and the Waves are currently in front of all four league foes, as well as San Jose State (which made match play at the NCAA Championships in the spring) and two Pac-12 teams (Oregon State and Colorado). The Waves will start Tuesday just five shots out of the lead.

PLAYER SCORES

Sophomore Lauren Gomez (Murrieta, Calif.) is in fifth place after a 2-under 140 (68-72). She shot a 3-under in the morning round that included five birdies, and then followed that up with two more birdies in the afternoon.

(Murrieta, Calif.) is in fifth place after a 2-under 140 (68-72). She shot a 3-under in the morning round that included five birdies, and then followed that up with two more birdies in the afternoon. Junior Kaleiya Romero (San Jose, Calif.) is tied for ninth with an even-par 142 (70-72). Her 1-under round in the morning featured three birdies, and she had two more in the second round.

(San Jose, Calif.) is tied for ninth with an even-par 142 (70-72). Her 1-under round in the morning featured three birdies, and she had two more in the second round. Junior Lion Higo (Gold Coast, Australia) is tied for 13th at 143 (70-73). She posted a 1-under in the first round that included two birdies, and she had one in the second round.

(Gold Coast, Australia) is tied for 13th at 143 (70-73). She posted a 1-under in the first round that included two birdies, and she had one in the second round. Freshman Jenny Zhu (Nanjing, China) is tied for 15th at 144 (74-70). She had two birdies in the morning, then posted the Waves’ best score of the afternoon with a 1-under that featured two birdies.

(Nanjing, China) is tied for 15th at 144 (74-70). She had two birdies in the morning, then posted the Waves’ best score of the afternoon with a 1-under that featured two birdies. Senior Reese Guzman (Kahului, Hawai’i) is tied for 49th at 153 (78-75).

UP NEXT

The third and final round is Tuesday (Sept. 13). The Waves will primarily be paired with San Jose State. Pepperdine’s first group will tee off at 9:39 am

THE NUMBERS

Team Standings: 1. UCLA 564; 2. California 566; 3. Pepperdine 569; 4. San Jose State 574; 5. BYU 578; 6. Oregon State 579; 7. Colorado 585; 8. Santa Clara 590; 9. San Francisco 592; 10. Gonzaga 595.