Women’s Golf Returns to the First Coast

The field is set, tickets are selling briskly and the official schedule of events is ready for a roll out! One week from today, a strong field of the best rising-star professional women Golfers and some of the world’s most elite amateurs will take on the Slammer & Squire Golf Course at World Golf Village for the six-day PXG Women’s Match Play Championship Match Play Championship starting on November 1-6. In addition, tournament organizers have invited the top players from local National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) programs to play in the event.

The PXGWMC is now an official event on the East Coast Women’s Professional Golf Tour (ECWPGT), whose dual mission is to create more accessible and better playing opportunities for women aspiring to the LPGA Tour. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, the ECWPGT is one of only three Tours in the country that either directly or indirectly feeds the Epson Tour, which directly feeds the LPGA Tour.

“This is high-level professional golf and if it’s anything like last year, it will create some high-level golf drama,” said Mark D. Berman, tournament Creator and Founder of the East Coast Women’s Professional Golf Tour. Likening this level to Double A+ baseball, Berman continued, “These women have all played at the most elite levels of junior, college, and Amateur golf. Most have status on the Epson Tour, which is like the LPGA’s AAA level, and many have played on or have Conditional status on the LPGA Tour and are working their way back to full time status. Fans will get to know the names of these Incredible players before they get to the LPGA Tour, and they will be able to watch them up close and personal.” The ECWPGT recently saw two players graduate to the LPGA Tour via the Epson Tour. There are also 67 ECWPGT players still in the mix at LPGA Tour Q-school, the second stage of which is just two weeks after the PXGWMPC and is pulling a lot of the best players into this year’s field.

The tournament also features a free junior clinic being held at Slammer & Squire on Sunday, October 30 from 2:00pm – 3:30pm. Juniors can sign up for the Spooktacular Junior Clinic powered by Vitis Energy on the tournament website. Participants are encouraged to bring their own golf clubs, there will be a limited number of clubs provided by The First Tee of Northeast Florida.

Daily general admission tickets are just $10.00, making it affordable for the entire family to enjoy a day on the course to see dozens of upcoming LPGA stars. Admission includes a complimentary beverage courtesy of Manifest Distilling, Maestro Dobel Tequila, or Veteran’s United Brewing Company. Tickets are available on the tournament website at www.pxgwmpc.com, where fans can purchase and print their tickets. Ticketholders will check in at the main gate with their click-and-print ticket and receive a wristband for the day. Ticket proceeds will benefit Investing in Kids (INK!), a St. John’s County non-profit that raises money for underserved public schools.

Fun for the kids:

October 30

First Tee / NFJG Junior Clinic, 1:00 – 4:00 PM

Spooktacular Junior Clinic, 2:00-5:00 PM