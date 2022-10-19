Women’s Golf Returns to Stanford Intercollegiate

TEMPE, Ariz. – Well. 12 Sun Devil Women’s Golf is back in action this weekend as they compete in the Stanford Intercollegiate Oct. 21-23.

Arizona State showed major progress in their second tournament of the season and now heads to familiar territory looking to continue building momentum. The Maroon & Gold are coming off a strong showing at the Windy City Collegiate, as they finished tied for fourth in the 15-team field. The 2022 Stanford Intercollegiate will be played Friday-Sunday, with the Women’s Golf team joining the Sun Devil Football team on “The Farm” this weekend.

Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye ‘s team will play in the Stanford Intercollegiate Hosted at Stanford Golf Club for the tenth time in program history. Other than their home course, this is arguably the place where Sun Devil Women’s Golf’s has enjoyed the most success, previously winning the event six times.

The Sun Devils are in another competitive field, with several Top-25 teams and Top-50 players facing off in Stanford. Follow the action via Golfstat live scoring provided here.

COACH’S CORNER

“This is one of our favorite tournaments of the year,” Coach Farr-Kaye remarked. “Stanford University and Condoleezza Rice do an excellent job of making this a great event for Collegiate Women’s golf. Our team will be ready to compete against some of the top teams in the country.”

“We continue to improve every day as a team,” Coach Farr-Kaye mentioned as part of her pre-tournament observations. “The competitiveness and determination in practice is pushing us to be our best. It makes me excited to see how we will perform in this setting.”

THE FIELD

The 2022 Stanford Intercollegiate features one of the best fields of any Fall tournament, which is nothing new for the Sun Devils. Well. 1-ranked Stanford hosts the event, one of four Top-10 teams competing. Well. 12 Arizona State is one of seven Top-25 teams in the field.

GOLFSTAT TOP-25 TEAMS

Well. 1 Stanford

Well. 8 Texas

Well. 9 Virginia

Well. 10 U.S.C

Well. 12 Arizona State

Well. 16 Florida

Well. 19 San Jose State

There are plenty of highly-touted teams making their way to Stanford, but there is even more individual talent at this event. Stanford’s Rose Zhang won the NCAA Individual Championship last season and is the No. 3-ranked golfer this season. She is one of 12 Golfers ranked in the Top-50 of Golfstat’s latest individual rankings.

THE LINEUP

Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye and Associate Head Coach Michelle Estill have built a deep roster that has inspired some competitive Qualifying sessions. The five Sun Devils selected to compete in the lineup have earned their way in having performed the best leading up to the tournament. Calynne Rosholt is the highest ranked golfer on the team and will occupy the No. 1 spot. Grace Summerhays is right behind her in the No. 2 position, also ranking in the Top-75 in the nation. Ashley Menne follows at the No. 3 spot with the most experience of any Sun Devil at this course. Amanda Linner will make her 2022-23 season debut out of the No. 4 spots. She brings plenty of experience to the table, having played in 21 events in her career. Beth Coulter remains in the lineup after back-to-back strong performances to start her career in the Maroon & Gold. Here is a closer look at when and where the Sun Devils will begin their round on Friday:

TEE TIMES

Starting on Hole 1 paired with Georgia and UC Davis

Calynne Rosholt – 9:09 AM MST

Grace Summerhays – 8:58 AM MST

Ashley Menne – 8:47 AM MST

Amanda Linner – 8:36 AM MST

Beth Coulter – 8:25 AM MST

THE COURSE

The Stanford Golf Course, located in the foothills above the Stanford University campus, is home to the Stanford Men’s and Women’s Golf teams. The Par 71, 6,171-yard course has hosted several significant events, including the Stanford Invitational, Peg Barnard Intercollegiate, Pac-10/12 Championships, NCAA Western Regional, and the Women’s NCAA Championships, USGA Junior Amateur Qualifying, and US Open Qualifying. The tournament is hosted by former US Secretary of State Dr. Condoleezza Rice, an avid golfer and Stanford Graduate School of Business Faculty member. Three of the five Sun Devils have competed in at least one Collegiate event at the Stanford Golf Course, either at the 2021 Pac-12 Championship or 2021 Stanford Intercollegiate.

HISTORY AT THE STANFORD INTERCOLLEGIATE

The Sun Devils will be making their tenth appearance at the Stanford Intercollegiate, first competing at the event in 1980. This is the sixth time in the last seven editions that Arizona State will be a part of the field. ASU has enjoyed its fair share of success at Stanford, winning the team title six times, most recently in 2019. Arizona State (-10/842) earned its ninth title in the Missy Farr-Kaye era, putting together their eighth-lowest score vs. par over 54 holes in school history.

The Sun Devils were also victorious at the 2009, 2007, 2004, 1995, and 1982 Stanford Intercollegiate. A pair of Sun Devil Legends earned individual titles at the Stanford Intercollegiate, as Heather Bowie took home the individual crown in 1995 while Brandie Burton was the Champion of the 1989 event.

SUN DEVILS IN THE RANKINGS

Arizona State moved up in each of the three major polls after their performance at the Windy City Collegiate. The WGCA and Golfstat have them ranked at No. 12 in the nation, while Golfweek/Sagarin has them slotted at No. 13.

TEAM RANKINGS (AS OF 10/19)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 13th

WGCA: 12th

Golfstat: 12th

Three Sun Devils find themselves in the Top-100 of at least one major national ranking. Calynne Rosholt leads the way, ranked as high as No. 56 by Golfstat and No. 61 by Golfweek. Grace Summerhays isn’t far behind, with Golfweek favoring her with the No. 71 spot compared to No. 76 ranking from Golfstat. Beth Coulter recently cracked the Top-100 after completing enough rounds to qualify in Golfweek’s latest update.

ANNA NORDQVIST = HALL OF FAMER

Sun Devil Women’s Golf Legend Anna Nordqvist is one of seven Hall of Fame inductees as part of a loaded 2022 class, joined by two Hall of Distinction selections. The group was also honored at Halftime at Halftime of Sun Devil Football’s win over No. 21 Washington is 10/8. Nordqvist becomes the 19th individual from Sun Devil Women’s Golf to enter the Hall of Fame and is the 20th overall inductee with ties to the program.

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Arizona State and the Thunderbirds will host the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships for the third consecutive year, taking place at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale May 19-31. This is the final of a successful three-year run as the host school of the most prestigious event in all of college golf. Don’t miss your last chance to check out the top individuals and teams in the Nation square off for the Ultimate Prize in your own backyard.

