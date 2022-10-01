Women’s Golf Resumes Fall Schedule Monday at Butler Fall Invitational

The Youngstown State Women’s golf team will resume its fall schedule on Monday when it begins play in the Butler Fall Invitational at Highland Golf & Country Club in Indianapolis, Ind.

The Penguins are coming off an impressive fourth-place finish at Penn State’s Nittany Lion Invitational on Sept. 18. YSU finished with a three-round team total of 890, which ranks as the second-lowest 54-hole performance in program history. Senior Danae Rugola finished tied for fourth place with a career-best three-round score of 217 (71-71-75). Rugola’s three-round 217 is tied for the third-lowest 54-hole score in program history.

The tournament field at the Butler Fall Invitational will feature 14 other schools including Butler, Austin Peay, Ball State, Bellarmine, Chicago State, Dayton, Evansville, Indiana State, IUPUI, Marshall, Northern Kentucky, Tennessee State, UIC and Valparaiso.

The teams will play 36 holes on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday in the two-day, 54-hole event. Play will begin with a shotgun start at 9 am each day. The course will play approximately 6,040 yards and par is 70. Live scoring will be available at Golfstat.com.

Head Coach Nate Miklos has announced that YSU’s lineup will feature Puthita Khuanrudee , Titita Loudtragulngam arugula, Madie Smithco and Lizzie Saur . In addition, Chaela Barnett will be competing as an individual.

Khuanrudee, Loudtragulngam, Rugola, Smithco and Saur have competed in each of YSU’s first three events this fall. Barnett will be participating in her third tournament of the campaign.

For news and updates throughout the fall season, follow @YSUWomensGolf on Twitter.