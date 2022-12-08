Women’s Golf Releases 2023 Spring Slate

CLINTON, SC — Presbyterian College and Head Women’s Golf Coach Anne Marie Covar Unveiled the team’s 2023 spring schedule on Thursday. The Blue Hose are set to compete in five tournaments during the spring campaign.

“I am excited to get the spring season started in February. We will have a new addition to our team in the spring as Alina Shchepteva will be joining us from the Czech Republic. We are excited to have her join the team and looking forward to building on our success from the fall,” commented Covar.

PC opens the spring season from February 13-14 with a trip to Jacksonville, Fla. to participate in the Sea Best Intercollegiate Hosted by Jacksonville University.

The Blue Hose close out the month of February with a return trip to the Bright’s Creek Intercollegiate on February 25-26 at Bright Creek Golf Club. PC posted a sixth-place finish in last year’s 36-hole event as the final round was postponed due to weather.

Presbyterian’s Lone tournament in March sees the Blue Hose head to the Low Country Intercollegiate on March 17-19 to compete at Moss Creek Golf Club in the event Hosted by Wofford. PC has participated in the event every season since 2010-11, with the exception of the 2019-20 edition, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Blue Hose make their second straight trip to the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate to close out the regular season with the event slated for April 3-4 Hosted by Appalachian State in Morganton.

The season wraps up with the Big South Championship, which heads to the Links at Stoney Point in Greenwood, SC., from April 12-15.