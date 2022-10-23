Women’s Golf Ready for Play at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina University Women’s golf team will be back in action when the Chanticleers look to close the fall schedule strong at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate set for Oct. 24-25 at the Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Ky. Western Kentucky and Louisville will co-host the event.

The two-day, 54-hole event on the par-72, 6,212-yard layout, will see the teams play 36 holes in Monday’s first round, with the final 18 holes scheduled for Tuesday.

The Chanticleers have played in this event several times, including last season when Tiffany Arafi picked up the individual championship while leading CCU to a third-place finish.

Arafi will be back to defend her Championship this year, as Head Coach Katie Quinney will have Sophia Carlsen , Luisa Gibson , Sara Sarrio , and Maika Llarena joining Arafi in the lineup for the two-day tournament.

CCU will join co-hosts Louisville and Western Kentucky in the field along with Campbell, Charleston Southern, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kennesaw State, Middle Tennessee State, Notre Dame, Sam Houston State, Santa Clara, and fellow Sun Belt Conference member South Alabama.

Fans can follow the live scoring at www.Golfstat.com, with a link to the live stats page at www.GoCCUSports.com.

