Women’s Golf Ready for First Invite With Conference Does at Charleston Invitational

Wheeling, W.Va. – It was a rain-filled showing for the Wheeling University Women’s Golf team as they competed in their first Invitational of the year at the Vulcan Invitational. With rain forcing the team to play just one round in their opener, they look to get in a full two rounds as they have their first battle with Mountain East Conference (MEC) foes at the Charleston Invitational. The Cardinals finished the Preseason poll tied with Glenville State and Charleston with three first place votes and all three teams will be competing for the top spot at this season’s tournament.

Despite the rain, there were some strong performances for the Cardinals as four of their six Golfers at the event finished in the top 30, and as a team the Cardinals finished 5th in a field that included strong competition from both the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference ( PSAC) and Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC). On day one of the event, the top five Golfers for the Cardinals all finished their 18 holes for round one after fighting through a couple of rain delays. With more rain in the forecast for day two, the team’s would end the Invitational after one round, with freshman Ella Keffer being the only Cardinal to take the course on day two as she finished up her final two holes from the first round. While it wasn’t a full two rounds tournament, it gave them a good warm-up to take the rest of the way.

The top golfer in that opening tournament was the aforementioned Keffer, who took the course as a Collegiate golfer for the first time in her career. Through the first 16 holes of round one, she was Wheeling’s best shooting +12 (83) and sitting in a tie for 16th in the field. The final two holes saw her shoot +2 and brought her total round score to +14 for the round. After averaging 79 per round in high school, it was a big boost for Keffer to be shooting in the mid 80’s in her first Collegiate Invitational. She was one of four Cardinal Golfers to finish with an 85 score on the day as they battled through the elements. The reigning MEC Women’s Golfer of the Year Emily Holzopfel also shot an 85 on the day after a slow start to the day. She finished the round with a strong showing on the front nine as she got her season started.

Head Coach Sue Vail was proud of her team’s fight early in the season despite the elements. With conference golf set to kick-off this week, it will be the Cardinals first chance to see where they measure up after winning the MEC Championship last season. The Cardinals defeated Glenville State by 16 strokes in last year’s Championship event and, with four golfers from last season’s team returning, they look to chase down the MEC crown for the second year in a row. With two more tournaments ahead on the schedule before the 2022 MEC Championships, the team is looking for some full two rounds tournaments to build there skills and prepare to defend their title.

