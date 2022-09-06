Women’s Golf Ranked #25 in Preseason

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine Women’s golf team will begin the 2022-23 season next week as the #25 team in the country, according to Golfweek’s preseason rankings.

The Waves are coming off their 19th West Coast Conference title in 2022, and a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional. They’ll be seeking a berth at the NCAA Championships for the 13th time in program history.

Pepperdine Returns six players, including five of the six that saw action at regionals. Lauren Gomez (Murrieta, Calif.) was the WCC Player and Freshman of the Year, and she was joined on the All-WCC first team by Lion Higo (Gold Coast, Australia) and Kaleiya Romero (San Jose, Calif.). Reese Guzman (Kahului, Hawai’i) is the Lone senior on the Squad and Ka Yee Kwok (Tianjin, China) and Milla Sagel (Bielefeld, Germany) gained valuable experience as freshmen.

The competition to make Pepperdine’s lineup will be fierce with the addition of three Talented freshmen, with Jenny Zhu (Nanjing, China) having enrolled this fall and Janeath Wong (Melbourne, Australia) and Charlotte Brook (Poole, England) arriving in January. Wong is #78 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Pepperdine’s 2022-23 season kicks off with three fall tournaments, beginning with the USF Intercollegiate on September 12-13, followed by the Golfweek Red Sky Classic from September 26-28 and the Golf Iconic Classic from October 3-5.