Women’s Golf preview: Windy City Collegiate Classic

AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 5 University of Texas Women’s golf team, coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes to start the fall season, travel to Highland Park, Ill., for the Windy City Collegiate Classic, Oct. 3-4 at the Exmoor Country Club. The tournament features five of the top 10 teams in the country.

Teams will play a total of 54 holes with 36 holes on Oct. 3 and the final 18 holes on Oct. 4. Texas will be paired with Duke and Southern California and start hole 10 at 7:39 am CT.

The field with WGCA rankings: Arizona, Arizona State (14), Duke (10), Florida (12), Iowa State, Michigan (23), Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon (7), Purdue, South Carolina (4), Texas (5), Southern California (21), Virginia (3) and Washington.

Texas golfers: Bentley Cotton , Sophie Guo , Cindy Hsu , Emily Odwin , Bohyun Park .

Last season Park earned Second Team All-America honors and last week was named to the ANNIKA Award preseason watch list. The award honors the best female collegiate golfer. Park finished tied for second with a tournament score of 7-under at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate. Cindy Hsu also finished in the top-10 with an eighth-place finish.

At the “Mo” Morial last time out, Sophie Guo shot 4-under to finish tied for seventh-place. Guo set the tournament record for 36 hole scoring with a 9-under score.

Sophie Guo holds the Texas single-season record for scoring average at 70.71 and Bentley Cotton a native of Austin, Texas, tallied 10 rounds at par or better in the 2021-22 season. Cindy Hsu has finished in the top-10 in her first two collegiate tournaments.

Last season the Longhorn played in this event and finished in fourth place

The Exmoor Country Club Windy City tees measure 6,442 yards on the par-72 layout. Donald J. Ross, considered the “Dean” of American golf course architects, designed the Exmoor golf course in 1915. The layout features design antecedents to the great courses of Scotland: imaginative grass-faced bunkers, challenging green Complexes and 18 holes shaped in natural ways by the land on which they were built.

Live scoring will be available via Golfstat.Com and stay tuned to TexasSports.Com for a full recap and results at the conclusion of each day.