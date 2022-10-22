Women’s Golf preview: Stanford Intercollegiate

AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 8 University of Texas Women’s golf team travels west for the Stanford Intercollegiate, Oct. 21-23 at the Stanford Golf Course.

Teams will play alternating morning and afternoon tee times for the first two rounds Oct. 21-22, with a final round shotgun start on Oct. 23. Texas is scheduled to go off at 12:55 pm PT on Oct. 21 and 8:25 am PT on Oct. 22. The final round shotgun start will be 8:30 am PT on Oct. 23. The Longhorns will play the first round with Northwestern and San Jose State.

The field with WGCA rankings: Stanford (1), Arizona State (12), Baylor, Cal-Berkeley, Denver, Florida (16), Georgia, Iowa State, Miami, Northwestern, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State ( 19), Texas (8), UC Davis, USC (11), Virginia (10), Washington.

Texas golfers: Bentley Cotton , Sophie Guo , Cindy Hsu , Angela Heo , Bohyun Park .

The Stanford Golf Course will be set up at par-71, measuring 6,269 yards. Last season, the No. 7 The Texas Women’s Golf team finished tied for sixth in this tournament. Senior Sara Kouskova paced the Longhorns with a runner-up performance in the individual standings at 12-under par.

Last time out the Longhorns finished in sixth place at the Windy City Classic in Highland Park, Ill. Bentley Cotton led the way after she carded a 4-under 68 final round and finished the tournament in third place at 1-under par.

Live scoring will be available via Golfstat.Com and stay tuned to TexasSports.Com for a full recap and results at the conclusion of each day.