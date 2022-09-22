Women’s Golf Preview: Lady Paladin Invitational

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW Women’s golf team continues its fall calendar this weekend with the Lady Paladin Invitational at the Furman University Golf Course in Greenville, SC

The Seahawks and 17 other teams open the three-day, 54-hole event on Friday, Sept. 23, with a round played each day starting at 9 am until Sept. 25. The tournament will be contested on a par-72, 6,256 layout featuring Bermuda grass and fairways.

The Seahawks are coming off a second-place finish in their season debut at the Golfweek Fall Challenge two weeks ago. UNCW reset the school’s single-round records of eight-under-par and a 276 score in the final round.

Live results of the Lady Paladin Invitational will be available each day on GolfStat.