Women’s Golf Places Third in Williams Invitational

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Wesleyan Women’s golf team had a good showing again this weekend, traveling to Williamstown, Massachusetts to compete at Taconic Golf Club against seven other schools. The Cardinals secured third place in the Williams Invitational, shooting a 666 (+44) on the weekend as a team. The top performer for the Cardinals this weekend was Danielle Landis ’25 (74-85-159). Landis shot the best individual round of the Invitational with a 74 (+3), while finishing the second round with an 85 to end with a score of 159. Her score of a +17 placed her tied for 6th in the final overall player Leaderboard .

Kayla Howell ’26 was the most consistent player over the weekend for the Cardinals, shooting an 82 in the first round before finishing with an 83 in the second round for a final score of 165. Her score of +23 was tied for the 11th best individual score of the weekend. Another quality performance was put through by Chanel Hong ’26 who was able to improve from the first round to the second, finishing with a score of +27 (87-82-169) that was good for a top 15 finish.

Maggie Monaghan ’24 was just a few strokes behind Hong, shooting a 174. Monaghan began the weekend with an 86 in the first round, before ending the weekend with an 88 in the second to total a 174 (+32). Mia Bardinelli ’26 rounded out the scoring for the Cardinals with a +36 (91-87-178), shaving off four strokes in the second round.

Rosie Leonard ’26 competed in the Invitational as well, posting an 18th place mark of 177 (+35). Leonard was able to put together an impressive second round to secure her top 20 finish in the Invitational (90-87-177).

The Cardinals will return to the cause next weekend to compete in the George Phinney Golf Classic held in Middlebury, Vermont. The match will be played at the Ralph Myhre Golf Course.