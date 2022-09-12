WOMEN’S GOLF PLACES THIRD IN SEASON-OPENING HOME INVITATIONAL

Cicero, NY – Graduate student Meghan McKee (Syracuse, NY/Christian Brothers Academy) placed fifth to lead the Le Moyne College Women’s golf team to a third-place finish at its annual Fall Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at the par-72, 5854-yard Lake Shore Yacht & Country Club.

Adelphi University and Dominican College tied for first place with a two-day score of 665. Adelphi opened the event with a 334 to land in first place and then posted a 331 in the second round, while Dominican carded a 339 in the first round and a 326 is day two. The Dolphins finished in third place with a 671 off rounds of 347 and a tournament-best 324. The 324 is tied for the sixth-best score in the program’s history and is the best since another 324 at Gannon on September 30, 2017. Saint Rose’s Erika Fuentes earned medalist honors with a 149 following rounds of 75 and 74.

McKeen’s fifth-place finish came after tallying a career-best total of 160, which included 20 pars, the third-most of the weekend. She opened the Invitational with an 86 to land in a five-way tie for 12th place. She then carded a career-best 74, which included the tournament’s only eagle, a birdie and 11 pars, on Sunday to vault up the standings. Her 74 is tied for the fourth-best in the program’s history and she is just the third Dolphin to break 75.

Sophomore Mia Avotins (Liverpool, NY/Liverpool) finished in sixth place with a 163, which included 18 pars and a pair of birdies, following rounds of 83 and 80.

Freshman Thai Forbes (Atlanta, Ga./Coral Gables (Fla.)) opened her career by placing 20th with a 175 following scores of 86 and 89, while Classmate Riley Stover (Webster, NY/Our Lady of Mercy) was one shot back in 21st off scores of 94 and a lifetime-best 82.

Sophomore Margaret Dec (Baldwinsville, NY/CW Baker) rounded out Le Moyne’s team with a career-best 180 to place in a tie for 28th out of rounds of 92 and career-best 88.

The Dolphins return to the links at the Michael Corbett Fall Classic Hosted by Gannon University at Whispering Woods Golf Club on Sunday and Monday.