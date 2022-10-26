Women’s Golf Places Second, Men Ninth at the Crusader Invitational

THACKERVILLE, Okla. – After play for the first round was rained out, the Concordia University Texas golf programs competed in a one-round tournament. CTX Women’s Golfers Sophia Padilla (81, T-6th) and Samantha Miethke (84, T-9th) both earned top-10 finishes to help the Tornados secure a second-place finish at the Crusader Invitational. Travis Skorheim (73) tied for 19th-place to help the men to a 9th-place finish at the Winstar Golf Club on Tuesday.

The Women’s team excelled as all five scorers notched top-15 finishes at the event. Emma Finger, Julia Moss and Tiana Shobe all placed 15th with a score of 86. As an individual, Crystal Gonzalez represented the Tornados with a score of 97 to place tied for 50th. Shobe and Miethke both shot one birdie each on the day. The Women’s team as a whole shot the most amount of pars (33), while Padilla tallied the second-most pars in the loaded field with 10.

One shot behind Skorheim was Quade Woodswho posted a score of 77 to tie in 28th-place. Justin Skorheim and Parker Smith both shot a score of 80 for a tie for 49th-place, while Jorge Arnaud tied for 54th with a score of 81. J. Skorheim, Woods and Smith all fired two birdies, and T. Skorheim had one. T. Skorheim also led the team with 13 pars, which served as the third most on the day. Jorge Arnaud also reached double-digit pars with 11.

The Crusader Invitational concluded the fall season for the CTX Golf program. The Tornados will now prepare for the spring campaign.

THE TORNADO WOMEN

T6) Sophia Padilla – 81

T9) Samantha Miethke – 84

T15) Emma Finger – 86

T15) Julia Moss – 86

T15) Tiana Shobe – 86

T50) Crystal Gonzalez – 97

PLACE – TEAM – TEAM TOTAL – (OVER PAR)

1) Our Lady of the Lake – 331 (+43)

2) Concordia – 337 (+49)

3) Southwestern – 340 (+52)

4) St. Thomas – 342 (+54)

5) Dallas – 347 (+59)

6) LeTourneau – 349 (+61)

7) ETBU – 354 (+66)

8) Schreiner – 355 (+67)

9) Hardin-Simmons – 363 (+75)

10) Texas Lutheran – 370 (+82)

THE TORNADO MEN

T19) Travis Skorheim -76

T28) Quade Woods – 77

T49) Justin Skorheim – 80

T49) Parker Smith – 80

T54) Jorge Arnaud – 81