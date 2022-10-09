WOMEN’S GOLF PLACES SECOND AT SAINT ROSE FALL INVITATIONAL

Guilderland, NY – The Le Moyne College Women’s golf team moved up three places on Saturday to finish in second place at the Saint Rose Fall Invitational, which was held on Friday and Saturday at the par-72, 5804-yard Pinehaven Country Club.

The Dolphins finished the 36-hole event with a score of 702 to place second in the field of eight teams. The Dolphins opened with a 355 on Friday to land in fifth place and then jumped up to second with a 347 in the second round. Franklin Pierce University finished in first place with a total of 650 following rounds of 321 and 329. Adelphi University was one shot behind the Dolphins in third at 703 after rounds of 346 and 357. Franklin Pierce’s Kesinee Prukmathakul earned medalist honors with a 152 off rounds. of 73 and 79.

Sophomore Mia Avotins (Liverpool, NY/Liverpool) led the Dolphins with a 163 to place fifth in the field of 48 competitors. She opened with an 80 to place fifth and followed with an 83 to remain in fifth.

Freshman Riley Stover (Webster, NY/Our Lady of Mercy) finished in a four-way tie for 14th place with a 177. She tallied a 91 in the first round to land in 23rd place and jumped nine spots on Saturday with an 86.

Graduate student Meghan McKee (Syracuse, NY/Christian Brothers Academy) and freshman Thai Forbes (Atlanta, Ga./Coral Gables (Fla.)) were part of a three-way tie for 21st with a total of 181. McKeen recorded a 93 on Friday and followed with an 88 to move up eight spots. Forbes had a 91 in the first round and a 90 on day two to move up two spots.

Senior Elyse Maniccia (Oswego, NY/Oswego) tied for 28th place with a career best-tying 186 following rounds of 96 and a career high-tying 90.

The Dolphins return to the links for the Northeast-10 Conference Championships on Sunday and Monday at The Ranch Golf Club in Southwick, Massachusetts.