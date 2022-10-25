Women’s golf places fourth at Stanford Intercollegiate – The Daily Texan

Well. 8 Texas Women’s golf finished in fourth place Sunday at the Stanford Intercollegiate in Palo Alto, California with a final score of 851 (-1).

The Longhorns sat at sixth place following Friday, but moved up to fourth on Saturday and held on through Sunday’s play

The Longhorns improved on their sixth-place finish at the Windy City Classic, putting together one of the four under-par performances of the 19 schools in attendance. Texas pulled itself into a fourth-place tie with Virginia on Saturday before shooting its best round overall Sunday to secure fourth place.

Texas was led by freshman Angela Heo, who finished tied for fourth and shot 5-under par in her debut. The Longhorns’ young players continue to make solid contributions, with Heo’s finishing the third top-10 placement from a freshman on the season.

“Angela has her footing and it was great having her get into the lineup and playing the level of golf she played this week,” head Coach Ryan Murphy said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Murphy’s lineup included Heo, junior Bentley Cotton, freshman Cindy Hsu, sophomore Bohyun Park and senior Sophie Guo.

Tournament host Stanford came out on top, shooting 15-under par with a 10 stroke lead. Iowa State and San Jose State rounded out the top three, tying for second place at 5-under.

The team improved its placement over the course of the competition for a second straight tournament. Murphy was pleased with the team’s performance, but acknowledged they left points on the board.

“This team knows they are capable of more, but we did a lot of good things,” Murphy said. “We need to continue to sharpen certain areas and have more scores in the 60s.”

In the field of 100 golfers, no Longhorn finished below 35th place. Texas now enters a long winter break, with play resuming in February at the Northrup Grumann Regional in Palos Verdes, California.