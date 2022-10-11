Women’s Golf Places Fourth at ASC Preview

GRANBURY, Texas – The Concordia Texas Women’s golf team placed fourth at the ASC Preview. Freshman Sophia Padilla Secured her second straight top-10 finish this fall while Emma Finger and Samantha Miethke also placed in the top-15 at Nutcracker Golf Course.

Padilla fired a first round score of 74 to be placed tied for third after day one. She shot a day-two score of 81 to place ninth overall. Finger (79-80–159) and Miethke (76-83–159) tallied identical final scores to finish tied for 13th.

Tiana Shobe (82-79–161) and Julia Moss (87-84–171) both showed three-stroke Improvements on day two and moved up the Leaderboard as Shobe placed tied for 16th and Moss came in 27th place to round out the scoring for the Tornados.

Concordia Texas will next head to Winstar Golf Club in Thackerville, OK on Oct. 24-25 to compete in the Crusader Invitational in their final competition of the fall.

To keep up to date with everything surrounding the CTX Women’s golf program, follow us on social media (@ctxathletics) and visit athletics.concordia.edu.

THE TORNADO WOMEN

9) Sophia Padilla 74-81–155 (+9)

T13) Emma Finger 79-80–159 (+13)

T13) Samantha Miethke 76-83–159 (+13)

T16) Tiana Shobe 82-79–161 (+15)

27) Julia Moss 87-84–171 (+25)