Women’s Golf Places Fifth at DIII Classic

RESULTS

HASTINGS, Minn. – The Gustavus Women’s golf team finished in fifth place out of 18 teams after Sunday’s second round of the Division III Classic at Emerald Greens. The Gusties shot a 320-317-636 (+52). Bethel won the event with a total of 306-300-606.

Annika Reierson (Jr., Delano) had a top-10 finish, taking ninth place with a two-day total of 78-74-152 (+6). Reierson finished strong with a pair of birdies on the back nine Sunday to jump into the top-10. Laurel Ward (Sr., Bozeman, Mont.) tied for 15th after posting a 76-78-154. Emily Kolb (Fy., Sioux Falls, SD) tied for 34th with an 82-78-160. Kristin Martens (Sr., Sartell) and Zada ​​Olig (Sr., Wayzata) tied for 67th at 84-87-171 and 85-86-171, respectively.

“Another solid day for the Women’s team,” Head Coach Scott Moe said. “We struggled a little bit on the last few holes, which we need to clean up moving forward, but very pleased with our overall effort and execution. Great round today by Annika is her personal best in competition, and another solid performance today by Laurel and Emily. The D3 classic has a great field and I’m pleased with our overall placing, but know that we can still improve. Looking forward to a Division II field next week.”

The Gusties compete next weekend at the Southwest Minnesota State Invitational in Marshall, Minn.