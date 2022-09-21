Women’s Golf Places 18th In Coeur d’Alene; Kang Top UH Finisher

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The University of Hawai’i Women’s golf team finished in 18th place at the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate after a final round of 301 Tuesday at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course.

The Rainbow Wahine totaled 907 for the tournament, which was won by Sacramento State (851). Sac State’s Jennifer Koga and UC Riverside’s Kate Villegas were co-medalists at 4-under 209.

UH’s top finisher was Hyeonji Kang who carded a final round 72 to finish at 2-over 215 for the tournament and 16th place. The 215 was a 54-hole low for the sophomore from Jeju, South Korea, who also carded a career-low 69 during Monday’s second round.

Sophomore Mayumi Umezu posted her third straight 73 to finish at 6-over 219 for the tourney and a tie for 24th place. Freshman Wendy Song completed her first Collegiate tournament with a final round 76 to finish in a tie for 74th place at 231. Sophomore Monica Johnson placed 9th at 242 and sophomore Ting-Yu Liu withdrew from the tournament.

The Rainbow Wahine will next compete in the Ron Moore Intercollegiate, Oct. 7-9 in Highlands Ranch, Colo.

