Women’s golf Picks up Graduate transfer Ami Gianchandani

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Women’s golf has officially signed Ami Gianchandani as a Graduate transfer for the 2023-24 season, head Coach Melissa Luellen announced on Wednesday. Gianchandani has spent the last three seasons playing at Yale University where she serves as a team captain.

In her freshman season, the Watchung, NJ native was named both the Ivy League Player of the Year and Ivy League Rookie of the Year. She was the fourth Yale Women’s golfer to ever win Ivy League Player of the Year honors. During the 2021-22 season, Gianchandani won Ivy League Player of the Year for a second time. Gianchandani has recorded five victories in collegiate tournaments in her career including at the Boston College Invitational, the Yale Women’s Fall Intercollegiate, and the Pinehurst Invitational.

“Ami [Gianchandani] has really developed during her time at Yale and is very serious about playing golf at the next level,” said Coach Luellen. “I think that she will immediately be a leader on our team. She’s extremely smart, works hard and we are excited to have her at Auburn.”

Off the course, Gianchandani has also served on the NCAA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee since 2020 and co-founded Accel Golf, a golf statistics app, in March of 2021.

She plans to graduate from Yale in May of 2023 and join the Auburn golf team for the fall 2023 season.