Women’s Golf Picked Eighth in Big Sky Coaches’ Poll

The Big Sky conference released its Women’s golf Coaches’ Poll today (Jan. 19) and Eastern Washington Women’s golf was picked to finish eighth. Eastern earned 22 points, four points ahead of Montana and 13 points behind Portland State for seventh.

The Eagles finished fifth at the 2022 Big Sky Conference Championships after being picked to finish ninth in the preseason. Jaelin Ishikawa placed ninth at the conference championships, her second-straight top-10 finish at the postseason tournament. Ishikawa was an All-Big Sky Honorable Mention for the second-straight-season.

Including the Big Sky Championships, Eastern compiled three top-10 finishes during the 2022 regular season.

In the fall of 2022, the Eagles had three competitions, including hosting the Eagle Invitational, the team’s first competition since 2009. Eastern also competed at the Kelsey Chugg Invitational and the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational.

Head Coach Brenda Howe is in her 14th season leading the Eagles. Including Ishikawa, Eastern will have five returners from the ’22 team. Among the Returners are Morgan Baum , Stephanie Chelack , Carisa Padilla and Meghan Singh . Howe also brings in Brooke Mahler to join the team. Mahler finished in 16thth at the Eagle Invite.

Sacramento State was picked to win the Big Sky, earning nine of the 10 first place votes. Northern Arizona received the other first-place vote and was 10 points behind the Hornets. NAU won the Big Sky Championship last season.

The spring schedule gets underway for Eastern at the Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix, Ariz. The completion runs from Feb. 27 Thu Feb. 28.

Women’s Golf Coaches’ Poll

