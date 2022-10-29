Women’s Golf Opens Play at Landfall Tradition

WILMINGTON, NC – Senior Mathilde Delavallade (Royan, France) fired an even-par, 72, to pace the Penn State Women’s golf team in the opening round at the 20th annual Landfall Tradition on Friday morning.

Delavallade is currently tied for 30th Entering Saturday’s second round. In the windy, cool conditions, Penn State carded a 309 (21-over) as a team during the opening round.

“This is a penalizing course, so if you don’t execute your shots, you can easily incur penalties,” commented head Coach Denise St. Pierre . “We are all very disappointed with our result today and we will continue to practice the areas we struggled with and prepare for a better day tomorrow.”

San Jose State leads the field by one stroke after a 10-under opening round while Wake Forest (9-under), Florida State (7-under), UCF (4-under) and NC State (3-under) round out the top-5.

Senior Isha Dhruva (Katy, Texas) registered an opening round 75 (3-over) while Classmate Sarah Willis (Eaton, Ohio) carded an 8-over, 80, to start the tournament.

Sophomore Classmates Michelle Cox (Allentown, Pa.) and Drew Nienhaus (St. Louis, Mo.) rounded out the team scoring with identical 82’s (10-over).

Penn State will be back on the course tomorrow morning with tee times beginning at 8:30 am off the 10th hole. The Nittany Lions will be paired with Virginia Tech and Maryland for the second round.

Full Round 1 Results