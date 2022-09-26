Women’s Golf Opens Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings at No. 3 in the Nation

OXFORD, Miss. – A little less than two weeks after the Ole Miss Women’s golf team opened its 2022 fall season with both a team and individual title, the Rebels check in at No. 3 in the first Golfweek/Sagarin Women’s Team Collegiate Rankings.

A trio of Rebels also earned individual rankings in Golfweek/Sagarin’s Women’s Collegiate Individual Rankings, with Andrea Lignell , Natacha Host Husted and Ellen Hume all finding themselves ranked in the first week of the rankings being released.

Lignell sits at a new career-high individual ranking of No. 5 in the nation, while Host Husted and Hume reside right next to each other in the No. 50 and 51 spots, respectively.

The Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings are based each week on a power rating for each team and player in the NCAA. Power ratings are determined by multiple factors, including strength of schedule, rank of schedule, and overall team and player records.

The Rebels came off of a stellar performance at the Cougar Classic to open their fall season two weeks ago, with Ole Miss claiming the team tournament title behind Lignell’s first Collegiate medalist finish.

Ole Miss shot a blistering 13-under across the tournament’s three rounds, while Lignell’s three-day total of 204 (-9) not only set a new career-best 54-hole total for the senior, but also ties the second-lowest 54 -hole score for an individual in program history for the Rebels.

Host Husted and Hume each tied for 13th in Charleston, with both shooting three-day scores of 210 (-3) to help in the Rebels’ claiming of the tournament title. The 54-hole total marked a new career-low for the sophomore Host Husted, while Hume finished just one stroke off her career-low of 209 from the 2021 SEC Championship.

The Rebels will return to action Oct. 3-5 for the annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Fans will be able to catch the No. 9 ranked Rebels on the Golf Channel for all three days of action, with coverage set to begin at 3:30 pm CT each day.

For all Ole Miss Women’s golf latest news and information, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWGolf is on Instagram at OleMissWGolf and on Facebook at Ole Miss Women’s Golf . General Athletic news can also be found at @OleMissSports on Twitter, Ole Miss Sports on Facebook, and OleMissAthletics is Instagram.