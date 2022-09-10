Women’s Golf Opens Fall Slate at Golfweek Challenge

By Talia Gennarelli, Morehead State Athletic Media Relations

MOREHEAD, Ky. –

With a veteran lineup and the addition of two freshmen standouts, Morehead State Women’s Golf opens its 2022-23 season at the Golfweek Conference Challenge.

The Eagles are entering the year following a second place finish at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship, where the team concluded the event just one shot behind the winner.

“I’m really impressed with how hard our team worked over the summer, and how disciplined our Squad is. Their under par results through our Qualifier is a great indicator of the strength and depth of our Squad this year,” head Coach Stephanie Barker said.

MacKenzie Neal , who finished second at the OVC tournament, will head the Eagle’s lineup. Neal was named to the All-Tournament team for her efforts, firing a 73-70-74—217 throughout the event.

Stephanie Barker also employs a lineup of Hailey Rietz , Olivia Hensley Ruth Tønnessen and Tuva Marie Isebakke .

“The leadership and skill of our Veteran returners, along with our Talented newcomers is going to help our team handle the many challenges and variability of our competitions. We are excited to compete and looking forward to the challenge of Caledonia,” Barker added.

The three-day, 54-hole tournament tees off Sunday from Caledonia Fish & Golf Club in Pawley’s Island, SC, before concluding Tuesday.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Course: Caledonia Fish & Golf Club (Pawley’s Island, SC)

Yardage (Par): 6,026 yards (71)

Teams (20): Appalachian State, Austin Peay, California Baptist, Campbell, Delaware, East Tennessee State, Gardner-Webb, Georgetown, Illinois-Chicago, Jacksonville State, Lipscomb, Morehead State, New Mexico State, Presbyterian, Stephen F. Austin State, Tennessee Tech, UNC Wilmington, USC Upstate, Winthrop, Wofford