Women’s Golf Opens 2022 Season at Vulcan Invitational

Wheeling, W.Va. – The 2021 season was a historical year for the Wheeling University Women’s Golf team. They won their third Mountain East Conference Championship in program history and qualified for the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Championship as a team for the first time in program history. On Sunday, their MEC title defense officially begins as they travel to the Vulcan Invitational, Hosted by California University of Pennsylvania.

The 2021 season was a whirlwind for the team as a combination of veteran leadership and a strong group of golfers led to their success. Heading into the 2021 MEC Championship, the team had been battling with Rival Charleston all season and we’re looking to overcome them. After day one, the Cardinals had a six stroke lead over the field and things got even better from there. They increased their lead to 11 strokes after day two and ultimately won the tournament by 16 strokes over Glenville State. It was the third MEC Championship in program history and automatically qualified them for the regional championships in May. The Cardinals ended up being the only MEC team to make the trip to Kansas City, Missouri. While they finished 15th at the event, it was a good experience for the team as they faced some of the best Division II had to offer.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, the Cardinals return four of their top five Golfers and add two new freshman that look to bolster that roster. Leading the way will be the reigning MEC Women’s Golfer of the Year in senior Emily Holzopfel . She won four different tournaments last season, including the MEC Fall Championship and the MEC Spring Fling. She earned the first All-MEC First Team honors of her career and went through the season with an average round score of 75. The other returning All-MEC honoree from last season is a sophomore Nicole Lincicome . In her first collegiate season, Lincicome was Wheeling’s third best player, and finished tied for ninth at the MEC Championship as one of three Cardinals in the top 10 of the event. She looks to continue her progression as she develops into one of the top golfers in the conference.

Joining the program in 2022 are a pair of freshmen in Mara Johnson and Ella Keffer . Johnson comes to Wheeling from Bridgeport High School and will compete with both the Women’s Golf team and the Women’s Swimming team. On the course, she was a four-time state qualifier for the Indians and, during her senior season, she was the top golfer for Bridgeport, finishing top 10 at the event. Keffer makes her journey to Wheeling from nearby Fort Frye High School where she had an impressive senior campaign. She was named First Team All District for East Ohio and had an average round score of 79.6 during her senior season. Both girls will look to add to an already strong Women’s Golf program as they get their first taste of Collegiate golf this weekend.

The Vulcan Invitational features a wide variety of. Competitions from the Mountain East Conference (MEC), Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC). The Cardinals will see their familiar rivals in the University of Charleston as well as Glenville State. In the annual MEC Preseason poll, all three teams got three first place votes from the conference while the Cardinals came in third overall with 52 points. Wheeling is looking to beat out their two rivals in the opener as the three teams battle it out for a conference championship. Head Coach Sue Vail the reigning MEC Women’s Golf Coach of the Year, is excited to see her team take the course and is looking forward to seeing how they have improved over the year.

The Invitational