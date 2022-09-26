Women’s Golf Opens 2022-23 Season with Johnie Imes Invitational

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri Women’s golf team kicks off its 2022-23 season, hosting their annual Johnie Imes Invitational. The event will take place at the Club at Old Hawthorne this week, kicking off on Monday, Sept. 26 and stretching across three days for a total of 54 holes.

This marks the 14thth time hosting the event for Mizzou, as the Tigers look to claim the event title for the eighth consecutive time.

When: Sept. 26-28

Where: The Club at Old Hawthorne

Course Information: Par-72, 6,161-yards

LIVE SCORING

The Competition Slate

The 2022 field features teams from 14 different schools including Mizzou. The Tigers will compete alongside Oral Roberts, South Dakota, Eastern Kentucky, Lipscomb, Arkansas State, Illinois State, Wichita State, Northern Illinois, FIU, California Baptist, Bradley, Drake and two teams from Missouri State.

Mizzou Lineup

1. Sky Load

2. Emily Staples

3. Sophia Yoemans

4. Melanie Walker

5. Addie Dobson

Individuals:

Julie Huggins

Jade Zamora

Brianne Bolden

Olivia Sowers