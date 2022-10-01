Women’s golf news | News, Sports, Jobs

Cadiz Women’s Golf League

The Cadiz Women’s Golf League held the second-annual Solheim Cup on Sept. 21. The event was hosted by Marilyn Kenny and Paula Hope.

In a battle that came down to the last team, the Blue Team defeated the Red Team with a score of 11 ½ to 9.

On Sept. 28, the Cadiz Women’s Golf League held its closing day scramble and dinner. The scramble was a Step-Aside Scramble which was won by the team of Kathy Newburn, Carol Patton and Judy Crawshaw.

The second-place team consisted of Janis Cook, Laura Daily, Diane Berardinelli and Patty Stewart.

Skill Prize winners were: Longest drive — A flight, Kathy Newburn; B flight, Laura Daily; and C flight, Patty Stewart; Closest to the Zig Zag Line — Donna Griffin; and Closest to the Pin and Closest to the Flamingo — Nep Rowland.

Linda Tyson was named Most Improved Player.

Marilyn Kenny won the 50/50 drawing.

Officers for the 2022-23 season are: Chairman, Brenda Hartley; co-chairman, Donna Griffin; secretary, Judy Crawshaw; and treasurer, Glenda Sensel.

Spring Hills Ladies Golf League

The Spring Hills Ladies Golf League ended the 2022 league season on Sept. 15. The play of the day was a scramble and afterwards a catered meal was served in the pavilion.

Following two weeks of competition on Sept. 1 and 8, the winners of the Spring Hills Ladies League Championship are:

A flight Gross champion, Yuko Atwell; A flight net champion, Tammy Koutsky and Neysa McCart; B flight Gross champion, Vickie Grant; B flight net champion, Pat Carey; C flight Gross champion, Carmella Wallace; and C flight net champion, Mary Alice Meyer.

Officers for the 2023 season will remain the same as the 2022 season. They are: President, Brenda McCloskey; vice president, Ruth Lamantia; treasurer, Tammy Koutsky; and secretary, Arlene Owens.

Town and Country

Town and Country Golf League played NOSE (scores from hole Nos. 1, 6, 7, 8 and 9) game on Sept. 22.

Winners were: A flight, Veronica Foldi; B flight, (tie) Norma Henson and Michele Purviance; and C flight, Toni Jean Dondzila. Low putts were recorded by Foldi, who recorded a birdie chip-in on hole No. 9. Margie Serafini had a birdie on hole No. 9.

Other winners were:

Long drive hole No. 2: A flight, Laura Froehlich; B flight, Purviance; and C flight, Debbie Hendricks.

Long drive hole No. 5: A flight, Froehlich; B flight, Purviance; and C flight, Nancy Lellie.

Closest to the pin hole No. 4: A flight, Kathy Antinone; B flight, Henson; and C flight, Hendricks.