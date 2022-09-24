Women’s golf news | News, Sports, Jobs

Spring Hills Ladies Golf League

Spring Hills Ladies Golf League held the first round of the league championship on Sept. 1.

Long drive winners were: A flight, Yuko Atwell; B flight, Linda Caputo; and C flight, Mary Alice Meyer.

Closest to the Pin: A flight, Yuko Atwell.

Chip-In: A flight, Yuko Atwell.

The 50/50 drawing was won by Ruth Lamantia.

Spring Hills Ladies Golf League held the second round of the league championship on Sept. 8.

Long drive winners were: A flight, Yuko Atwell; B flight, Linda Caputo; and C flight, Carmella Wallace.

Closest to the pin: A flight, Dru Fleishour; B flight by Linda Caputo.

Chip-in: A flight, Yuko Atwell and Neysa McCart.

The 50/50 drawing was won by Dru Fleishour.

Town and Country

Town and Country Golf played ‘Throw Out Two Worst Holes’ on Sept. 15. A flight Winner was Laura Froehlich, B flight was Pat Zorne and C flight Winner was Toni Jean Dondzila.

Vicki Brozka scored low putts. Three birdies were recorded on hole No. 9 by Cathy Jackson, Kathy Antinone and Froehlich. Antinone chipped in on hole No. 2.

Other winners were:

Long drive hole No. 3: A flight, Froehlich; B flight, Diane Vandine; and C flight, Nancy Lellie.

Long drive hole No. 6: A flight, Vicki Brozka; B flight, Zorne; and C flight, Dondzila.

Closest to the pin hole No. 8: A flight, Froehlich; B flight, Zorne; and C flight, Dondzila.