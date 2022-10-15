Women’s golf news | News, Sports, Jobs





Town and Country

Town and Country Golf played its season-ending scramble on Sept. 29. The winning team consisted of Veronica Foldi, Pat Zorne, Debbie Hendricks and Nancy Lellie. Second place was Laura Froehlich, Diane Vandine, Shirley Guida and Margie Serafini.

Other winners were:

Closest to the pin, second sho, hole No. 1, Seraphim.

Long drive, hole No. 3: A flight, Froehlich; B flight, Michele Purviance; and C flight, Lellie.

Longest putt made, hole No. 4, Foldi.

Closest to string, hole No. 5, Lellie.

Long drive, hole No. 6: A flight, Foldi; B flight, Vandine; and C flight, Rose Kaczmarek.

It’s Oct. 6, the league celebrated the end of its uninterrupted-by-rain season with dinner and the announcement of the winners of the club championship.

Club Champion was Laura Froehlich; B flight Winner was Pat Zorne; and C flight was Debbie Hendricks. Net winners were: A flight, Signa Findlay; B flight, Norma Henson; and C flight, Dora Elizaga.

Ringer winners were: A flight, Kathy Antinone; B flight, Michele Purviance; and C flight, Shirley Guida.