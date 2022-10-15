Women’s golf news | News, Sports, Jobs

WINNERS HONORED — Town and Country celebrated the end of its uninterrupted-by-rain season with a dinner on Oct. 6 at JC Wine Cellars in East Springfield where winners of the club championship were announced. Winners were, from left, Laura Froehlich, club champion; Signa Findlay, A flight net winner; Pat Zorne, B flight winner; Norma Henson, B flight net winner; and Debbie Hendricks, C flight. Dora Elizaga was net Winner C flight. — Contributed

Town and Country

Town and Country Golf played its season-ending scramble on Sept. 29. The winning team consisted of Veronica Foldi, Pat Zorne, Debbie Hendricks and Nancy Lellie. Second place was Laura Froehlich, Diane Vandine, Shirley Guida and Margie Serafini.

Other winners were:

Closest to the pin, second sho, hole No. 1, Seraphim.

Long drive, hole No. 3: A flight, Froehlich; B flight, Michele Purviance; and C flight, Lellie.

Ringer winners were, from left, A flight, Kathy Antinone; B flight, Michele Purviance; and C flight, Shirley Guida. — Contributed

Longest putt made, hole No. 4, Foldi.

Closest to string, hole No. 5, Lellie.

Long drive, hole No. 6: A flight, Foldi; B flight, Vandine; and C flight, Rose Kaczmarek.

It’s Oct. 6, the league celebrated the end of its uninterrupted-by-rain season with dinner and the announcement of the winners of the club championship.

Club Champion was Laura Froehlich; B flight Winner was Pat Zorne; and C flight was Debbie Hendricks. Net winners were: A flight, Signa Findlay; B flight, Norma Henson; and C flight, Dora Elizaga.

Ringer winners were: A flight, Kathy Antinone; B flight, Michele Purviance; and C flight, Shirley Guida.

