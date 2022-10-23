Women’s Golf Moves Up on Day Two in Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – Sun Devil Women’s Golf showed improvement in the second round of the Stanford Intercollegiate on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona State (+3/287) shaved six strokes off their score from yesterday, delivering the sixth-best round of the day. That allowed them to move up two spots and into 13th place heading into the final round. The Maroon & Gold will undergo a shotgun start at 8:30 AM MST Tomorrow morning, with all five Golfers teeing off at the same time.

Ashley Menne continues to lead the way for the Sun Devils, moving 13 spots up the Leaderboard and into a tie for 17th. Menne shot a 70 (-1) thanks to an incredible second half of the round, finishing the back nine bogey-free and three-under. She wasn’t the only Sun Devil to make a jump today, with Calynne Rosholt enjoying a huge ascent. She moved up 27 spots after shooting a 71 (E) and now sits in a tie for 36th.

Grace Summerhays matched her score from Yesterday (+2/73) and remains in the top half of the field. Beth Coulter also shot a 73 and had an early career highlight on the 12th hole, recording her first Collegiate eagle on the par five setup.

QUOTABLE

“We played much better in many aspects today,” Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye reflected. “I still think we have another level we can get to and I am excited to see us push ourselves to try and reach that. The Fall season is meant for Golfers to find their swing and get into a rhythm and I am confident we are doing that.”

FRONT NINE

ASU began their day on the back nine and finished on the front nine. This stretch was when Ashley Menne did her best work, going three-under to finish the day under par. Beth Coulter and Calynne Rosholt each finished even down the stretch, each recording a birdie on the seventh hole. Grace Summerhays had a pair of birdies on the front nine.

BACK NINE

The day started with a Bang courtesy of Beth Coulter . On her third hole, she buried an eagle putt, the first eagle of her Collegiate career. It is one of only 11 Eagles on the weekend. Rosholt was consistent throughout the day and that started with an even front nine. Grace Summerhays recorded a pair of birdies on both the front and back nine.

Place Team 3 2 Thu Par 13 #12 Arizona State 293 287 +12 14 #37 Georgia 284 300 +16 T15 #44 California 294 296 +22 T15 #28 Miami 292 298 +22

UP NEXT

Arizona State will undergo a shotgun start for the third round of the Stanford Intercollegiate Tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM MST.

