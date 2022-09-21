Women’s Golf Matches Texas For Low Round at A&M’s “Mo”Morial

Kayla Smith’s A 3-under-par 69 was one of four Tar Heel scores under par in the second round Tuesday as the University of North Carolina tied tournament leader Texas for the low team round of the day at the Texas A&M “Mo”Morial at the Traditions Golf Club in Bryan, Texas.

Krista Junkkari and Megan Streicher both shot 2-under 70s and Crista Izuzquiza posted 71 as the Tar Heels shot 280 in the afternoon round, 20 strokes better than their team result in the morning’s opening round.

Carolina’s 8-under 280 in the second round is the fifth best in UNC history and the best since a 9-under 279 in the 2017-18 Briar’s Creek Invitation.

Smith (70-69) is sixth in the individual standings at 5-under 139, four behind the leader, Sophie Guo of Texas (9-under 135). This was the first time in her college career Smith shot 70 and below in consecutive rounds in a tournament.

Junkkari (73-70) is tied for 10th place at 1-under 143.

The Longhorns, who also shot 280 in round two, lead the 14-team field at 8-under 562, one ahead of the host school, Texas A&M. Florida is third at 7 under, Miami is fourth at 3 over and Carolina is fifth after 36 holes at 4 over par.

The Tar Heels made 20 birdies and 12 bogeys or higher in the second round after starting the tournament with 11 birdies and 25 over-par scores in the first round.

The third and final round is Wednesday.