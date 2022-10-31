Women’s Golf Matches Low Round At Nanea

KAILUA-KONA, Hawai’i – The University of Hawai’i Women’s golf team carded a first round 302 at the Pac-12 Preview Monday at the Nanea Golf Club.

The 302 matched the program’s low round at Nanea which was first accomplished in Round 2 in the tournament’s Inaugural year of 2013. The Rainbow Wahine currently sit in 10th place in the 12-team event.

Leading the way for UH is sophomore Hyeonji Kang, who carded a 3-under 70 and is tied for ninth place individually. The South Korea native posted five birdies on her round, including four straight from holes Nos. 7-10.

Arizona State’s Ashley Menne and Arizona’s Julia Misemer share the first round lead at 7-under 66 followed by Stanford’s Rose Zhang and Cal’s Cristina Ochoa, who are each a stroke back.

Sophomore Mayumi Umezu, who was grouped with Zhang, shot 76 and is tied for 40th. Also competing for the Rainbow Wahine are Wendy Song (77, t-46th), Monica Johnson (79, t-56th), and Focus Jonglikit (79, t-56th).

The tournament continues with Round 2 on Tuesday with a 7:30 am, shotgun start.

#HawaiiWGOLF