Women’s Golf Makes Quick Trip to Grandover Classic

EVENT INFO

Mon.-Thu., Sep. 26th-27th — Grandover Fall Classic (Greensboro, NC)

East Course

High Point Women’s golf travels across the Triad Monday and Tuesday to compete in the Grandover Fall Classic. The classic is a two-day event and will be played Sept. 26-27 at the East Course in Greensboro.

The Field

The field includes UNCG, Marshall, NC Central, Longwood, Towson, Howard, Radford, Winthrop, Ohio, Wofford, Queens, and Wake Forest.

HPU’s Lineup

Danielle Suh

Vynie Chen

Sarah Kahn

Ella Perna

Darianys Guzman

Individual Players

Ashley Chalmers

Ana-Elena Kusters

Freja Ekman

Grandover Resort East Course

Opened in March 1996, the East Course was designed by Gary Panks and David Graham. Many of the green complexes were designed to give a stadium effect around them. The tree lined fairways provide a seasonal blaze of color offering our guests the feeling of being in a nature preserve in America’s heartland of golf. In 2011, the East Course added six new tee areas to stretch the total yardage to 7250 from the Championship tees.

Format and Schedule

The field will play two rounds (36 holes) on Monday with a shotgun start at 8:30 AM The last round will be played on Tuesday. High Point will play alongside Marshall and Longwood.

Last Time Out

The High Point Women’s golf team ended 14th out of 16 teams in the Nittany Lion Invitational at Penn State. Their top performer was Sarah Kahn who tied for 17th overall.

UP NEXT

Following the Grandover Classic, the Panthers will have a quick turnaround heading to Old Dominion for the Evie Odom Invitational. This is a three-day event starting Friday, September 30th.