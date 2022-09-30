Women’s Golf: Macalester Ready for MIAC Championships

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Macalester College Women’s golf team competes at the MIAC Championships, which will be held this weekend at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids, Minn. The three-round tournament runs from Saturday to Monday.

The Scots have four first years among their top five players this fall, led by Bailey Lengfelder (Renton, Wash./Hazen), who set the school record for 36 holes with a score of 149 at the Division III Classic on Sept. 17-18. Lengfelder, who also tied the school record for 18 holes with a 73 that weekend, helped the team break the school record for 36 holes. Her scoring average of 78.6 currently ranks 10th in the MIAC.

Junior Phebe Chen (South Barrington, Ill./Barrington), who led Macalester with a 10th-place finish at the St. Kate’s Invite last weekend, is second on the team with a stroke average of 82.8. First years Sydney Ohr (Prospect Heights, Ill./John Hersey), Scarlett Liu (Tampa, Fla./Tampa Preparatory) and Emily Bruce (Orleans, Ontario/Ashbury College) have had solid rounds all season and will help the Scots move up the team Leaderboard this weekend.

Macalester tees off on Friday at 11:36 am Fans can follow the action with live scoring all weekend. For more information about the MIAC Golf Championships, visit the Championship Home Page.