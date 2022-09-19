Women’s Golf: Macalester, Lengfelder Break Records at D3 Classic

HASTINGS, Minn. – The Macalester College Women’s golf team shot a two-round score of 641 to break the school record for 36 holes at the Division III Classic, Hosted by Gustavus at Emerald Greens Golf Course Saturday and Sunday. So, first year Bailey Lengfelder (Renton, Wash./Hazen) topped the program’s 18-hole record for an individual while tying the school record for 36 holes. As a team, the Scots finished in ninth place out of 17 teams.

Lengfelder shot a two-round score of 149 to tie for fourth and break the school record of 153, held by Macalester Hall of Famer Kristy Schaaf ’03. Her second-round score of 73 tied the mark set by All-American Jordan Matheson ’09 at the NCAA Championships in 2009.

First year Emily Bruce (Orleans, Ontario/Ashbury College) tied for 34th with a score of 160, followed by junior Phebe Chen (South Barrington, Ill./Barrington), who tied for 47th. First year Scarlett Liu (Tampa, Fla./Tampa Preparatory) tied for 62nd, while first year Sydney Ohr (Prospect Heights, Ill./John Hersey) tied for 71st to round out the Scots’ top five.

As a team Macalester’s score of 641 bested last year’s school-record performance of 649, also at the Division III Classic.

The Scots compete in the St. Catherine Fall Invite Sept. 24-25 at Oak Glen Golf Course in the final tune-up before the MIAC Championships.

Click here for final results.