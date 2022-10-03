Women’s Golf: Lengfelder Shines as Macalester Takes Fourth at MIAC Championships

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Led by first year Bailey Lengfelder (Renton, Wash./Hazen), the Macalester College Women’s golf team finished fourth in the team standings at the MIAC Championships, held at Bunker Hills Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The team finish is the highest for Macalester since the 2008 Squad placed fourth.

Lengfelder tied for third individually, the best finish by a Scot since Jordan Matheson ’09 placed second in 2006. Lengfelder shot the lowest score among all Golfers in today’s third round with a two-under-par 71. Her three-round score of 227 broke the school record for 54 holes of 240, set by junior Phebe Chen (South Barrington, Ill./Barrington) last year.

Chen finished with a pair of 76 scores for the last two rounds to take 15th with a three-round score of 239. First year Scarlett Liu (Tampa, Fla./Tampa Preparatory) took 23rd (245), while first year Sydney Ohr (Prospect Heights, Ill./John Hersey) placed 30th (255). First year Emily Bruce (Orleans, Ontario/Ashbury College) rounded out the Scots’ lineup in 43rd.

Macalester’s team score of 965 is also a school record for 54 holes, besting last year’s score of 979 at the MIAC Championships. Carleton won the team title with a score of 912, followed by St. Catherine (918) and Bethel (943). St. Benedict finished in fifth behind the Scots with a score of 980. St. Kate’s Kyra Venne won the individual Championship with a score of 222.

