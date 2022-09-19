Women’s Golf Leads After Day One at Elon Invitational

BURLINGTON, NC – With three players in the top six of the individual standings, the Elon University Women’s golf team leads following the first two rounds of the third annual Elon Invitational on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Alamance Country Club.

Elon’s A team combined for a 2-over par 570 to lead the team standings. Annabelle Ackroyd and Lotte Fox are tied for third on the individual leaderboard, and Ashley Lanfontaine is alone in sixth place. Elon’s B team is in sixth place in the team standings after posting a 35-over par 603.

“We’re off to a great start the first two rounds. I thought everybody contributed,” head Coach Chris Dockrill said. “I’m also very excited about our B team, they played really well the second round. Looking forward to tomorrow’s round. We’d like to hopefully execute a sub-par round for a strong finish.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Ashley Lanfontaine posted the low score of the day for the Phoenix with a 68 in the second round. Lanfontaine had five birdies in her second round, the most in a round by any Elon player. The freshman is alone in sixth in the individual standings.

posted the low score of the day for the Phoenix with a 68 in the second round. Lanfontaine had five birdies in her second round, the most in a round by any Elon player. The freshman is alone in sixth in the individual standings. After an opening round of 70, Annabelle Ackroyd carded a 1-over 72 in the second round and is tied for third in the individual standings. The senior’s seven birdies were a team-high and are tied for the most in the field.

carded a 1-over 72 in the second round and is tied for third in the individual standings. The senior’s seven birdies were a team-high and are tied for the most in the field. Lotte Fox birdied three of her final seven holes to shoot a second round 70 and move into a tie for third on the individual leaderboard. The junior made 24 pars and tied for fifth in the field in par-4 scoring (4.09).

birdied three of her final seven holes to shoot a second round 70 and move into a tie for third on the individual leaderboard. The junior made 24 pars and tied for fifth in the field in par-4 scoring (4.09). Rounds of 69 and 77 have Apple Ngamwong in a tie for eighth in the individual standings. The junior was tied for fifth in the field in par-4 scoring (4.09).

in a tie for eighth in the individual standings. The junior was tied for fifth in the field in par-4 scoring (4.09). Svarin Yuenyong is tied for the lead in the field in par-3 scoring (2.88). After rounds of 75 and 74, the senior is tied for 15th in the individual standings.

is tied for the lead in the field in par-3 scoring (2.88). After rounds of 75 and 74, the senior is tied for 15th in the individual standings. Annie Wu led Elon’s B team on day one with rounds of 77 and 73. The freshman tied for first in par-3 scoring (2.88), as she made seven pars and one birdie on the par-3 holes.

led Elon’s B team on day one with rounds of 77 and 73. The freshman tied for first in par-3 scoring (2.88), as she made seven pars and one birdie on the par-3 holes. Elon’s A team led the field in par-3 scoring average (3.00) and Elon’s B team ranked second (3.08). Six Elo players ranked in the top 10 in the field in par-3 scoring.

Elon’s A team also paced the field in par-4 scoring average (4.11) and birdies (28).

UP NEXT

The Invitational concludes tomorrow with the third and final round. Play will begin at 8:30 am and feature a shotgun start.

Team Standings

1. Elon (285-285–570) +2

2. William & Mary (296-289–585) +17

3. UNC Greensboro (293-296–589) +21

4. Gardner Webb (300-296–596) +28

5. Radford (298-304–602) +34

6. Elon – B (307-296–603) +35

7. Presbyterian (313-298–611) +43

8. North Carolina A&T (302-310–612) +44

9. Appalachian State (312-306–618) +50

10. Queens (309-317–626) +58

11. North Carolina Central (322-334–656) +88

Elon Individuals

T3. Annabelle Ackroyd (70-72–142) E

T3. Lotte Fox (72-70–142) E

6. Ashley Lanfontaine (75-68–143) +1

T8. Apple Ngamwong (69-77–146) +4

T15. Svarin Yuenyong (74-75–149) +7

T17. Annie Wu (77-73–150) +8

T20. Andrea Asmundsdottir (77-74–151) +9

T26. Charlotte Scully (78-74–152) +10

T26. Katie Kennedy (75-77–152) +10

T33. Sakura Kawakami (78-75–153) +11

— ELON —