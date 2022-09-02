Women’s golf kicks off fall with return to USA Intercollegiate

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee Women’s golf starts its fall schedule in the same place it kicked off the 2021-22 slate as it heads to Mobile, Ala., for the USA Intercollegiate. The Blue Raiders will look to repeat their historic performance from last season as they return to Magnolia Grove Crossings Golf Course for South Alabama’s season-opening event.

MTSU opened last season by posting the second-lowest 54-hole team score in program history at Magnolia Grove, carding a collective 855 (-9).

The Blue Raiders are coming off a 2021-22 season that saw three top-five finishes, including a win at the Jackrabbit Invitational. MTSU finished ninth at the 2022 Conference USA Championship in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

WEATHER FORECAST

The forecast for Mobile shows a possibility of thunderstorms throughout the tournament with temperatures reaching the mid-80s and winds as strong as 6-7 mph.

NOTES

Middle Tennessee looks to replace three of its top scorers from the 2021-22 lineup. Taylor Edlin’s scoring average of 75.9 was the best among players returning for 2022-23.

enjoyed her best tournament of the ’21-22 season at the USA Intercollegiate, tying for 15th at 216 (E). Molly Bebelaar’s 221 (+5) at last season’s USA Intercollegiate was her second-lowest score relative to par of the year.

Sophomore Abbie Lee and freshman Lanie Campbell will make their lineup debuts this weekend. Lauren Gilchrist will compete as an individual in her first collegiate action since the 2020-21 season.

and freshman will make their lineup debuts this weekend. will compete as an individual in her first collegiate action since the 2020-21 season. The Blue Raiders ended last season at No. 107 in the latest Golfweek Women’s Collegiate Team Rankings and No. 109 by Golfstat.

The field of the USA Intercollegiate features 11 teams that ended 2021-22 between No. 100 and No. 150 in the final rankings for both Golfweek and Golfstat. Only the Jaguars finished with better rankings than MTSU.

COACH ADAMS IS THE BLUE RAIDERS’ NEXT CHALLENGE

“We’re excited to get started again. It’s a quick turnaround since we’ve only been in school for 10 days, but we’re excited to get back to a course we’ve played well on. This looks to be a strong field, and we’re looking forward to competing.”

LINEUP

Taylor Edlin Molly Bebelaar Lanie Campbell Abbie Lee Catherine Caudill

Lauren Gilchrist – Individual

TOURNAMENT INFO