Women’s Golf Keeps Second Place on Day Two of White Sands Invitational

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas. – Central Arkansas maintained a top-two standing after the second round of the White Sands Invitational, holding onto its spot in second place. The Bears’ play on Saturday resulted in three golfers in the top-15.

Madison Holmes was the leader on the course on Saturday, remaining in fourth place with a 4-over 76. The sophomore added two more birdies to her count, including one on her opening hole of the day. Tania Nunez finished the day in 11th place, remaining in the top-15 with a two-day score of 151.

Elin Kumli rounded out her second round with a 4-over 76, ending the day in 15th place. The senior tallied four birdies in her second set of 18 holes, including two of her last five down the stretch. Valeria Ramirez stayed in the top-20, playing to a second-round score of 79. The Colombian golfer marks the fourth Bear in the top-20 with three of them in the top-15.

With three birdies on the day, Pim-orn Thitisup moved to 25th in the field after a 5-over 77. Through two days on the Ocean Club Golf Course, Thitisup has a two-day score of 155. Camila Moreno played her second round to a score of 80, now sitting at 162 through two rounds.

Lipscomb continues to lead the pack, followed by Central Arkansas in second. Arkansas State jumped up a couple of places on day two to take third. On the player leaderboard, Lipscomb now has four of the top five, with Central Arkansas’ Holmes hanging tough at fourth place. The Bears are currently tied for second in the field in birdies, playing 20 holes to a stroke under par.

The teams will play one more round on Sunday, wrapping up the White Sands Invitational.