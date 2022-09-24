Women’s Golf Jumps to No. 9 Ranking in Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Ole Miss Women’s golf team saw a major jump in the latest Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll, with the Rebels leaping up to No. 9 in the country as announced by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association on Friday.

The ranking marks a 21-spot jump for the Rebels from their September 2 ranking of No. 30, receiving 330 points in the latest edition of the poll. Ole Miss now Returns to the top 10 of the Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll for the first time since the 2021 preseason rankings, where the Rebels sat No. 6 in the Nation following their NCAA National Championship win that spring.

The Rebels come off of a stellar performance at the Cougar Classic to open their fall season two weeks ago, with Ole Miss claiming the team tournament title behind Andrea Lignell’s first Collegiate medalist finish.

Ole Miss shot a blistering 13-under across the tournament’s three rounds, while Lignell’s three-day total of 204 (-9) not only set a new career-best 54-hole total for the senior, but also ties the second-lowest 54 -hole score for an individual in program history for the Rebels.

The Rebels return to action October 3-5 for the annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Fans will be able to catch the No. 9 ranked Rebels on the Golf Channel for all three days of action, with coverage set to begin at 3:30 pm CT each day.

