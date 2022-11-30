Women’s Golf Inks Ramsey During Fall Signing Period

– Eastern Kentucky Women’s golf head coachannounces the signing of local product Claira Beth Ramsey to the class of 2023.

“We are very excited to officially welcome Claira Beth to the team. I knew early on that she was the type of player we love to have at EKU,” said Moore. “Her work ethic, competitiveness and desire to improve are going to make her a great college player and I can’t wait for the opportunity to coach her.”

Ramsey, a Richmond native, spent her high school career at Madison Central and helped lead the team to two Appearances in the KHSAA State Championship, including a first-place team finish in 2022, a second-place finish in 2021 where she earned First- Team All-State honors.

Individually, Ramsey placed fourth in the 2021 KHSAA Championship, eighth in the 2022 KHSAA Championship, and placed first in KHSAA Region 9 individuals. She has also won several Amateur Championships over the past two years, including the Marion Miley Junior Division (2021), Kentucky Junior Amateur (2021), and qualified for the Junior PGA Championship.