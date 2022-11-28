Women’s Golf Inks Four Recruits

OMAHA, Neb. – Reigning BIG EAST Coach of the Year Debbie Conry announced the recent signings of four Women’s Golfers to a letter-of-intent on Monday.

Joining the Creighton program in the fall of 2023 will be Annie Dawson (Phoenix, Ariz./Xavier College Prep), Abby Aeschleman (Highlands Ranch, Colo./Mountain Vista), Katharine Marshall (Elburn, Ill./Kaneland) and Karsen Morrison (North Platte, Neb./North Platte).

“It is great to have four signees to join our Talented and experienced girls returning next year,” said Conry. “One thing about this group is they will all bring something special to the program. They are driven and hard-working, a good recipe for success. I am excited to have them and their families join the Creighton family.”

Coached by Tui Selvaratnam and Sister Lynn Winsor, Dawson finished fifth in the Division I state Championship in 2021 and eighth in 2022. A team Captain for the 37-time state Champion Xavier College Prep team, she’s also an Officer in the National Honor Society and runs a Charity for students with mental disabilities.

Dawson has stayed busy on the Junior Golf Association of Arizona circuit, competing in 22 events since the start of 2021. She posted a pair of victories in 2021, winning the Summer Classic as well as the SWS PGA Jr. Prep Tour Championship. Dawson also posted top-six finishes in 13-of-14 JGAA events in 2020. Her JGAA success in 2019 helped her be named Girls Player of the Year in the age 13-14 division. She was recently recognized as one of 25 girls named as Rolex Scholastic Junior All-Americans.

Aeschleman was named 2020 Colorado Section Junior Golf Player of the Year, when she earned eight top-25 finishes in nine summer starts. She is a three-time Qualifier for the IMG Callaway Junior World Championship.

Last spring she finished 18th at the 2021-22 Colorado High School State Championship to help Mountain View to a 12th-place finish. She was named First Team All-State in Class 5A at the end of the season and also owns a GPA over 4.00.

Katharine Marshall won three of the 11 events she entered last season on the Illinois Junior Golf Association Tour and was named Illinois Junior Golf Association Player of the Year. On the high school level, she took 14th at state, was the medalist in all but one meet and was named the Daily Chronicle Girls Golf Player of the Year. She is a three-time Qualifier for the Illinois Class 2A Sectional.

Marshall, who once had a game with 13 steals on the basketball court, has a brother Will who golfs at Nebraska.

Karsen Morrison owns four top-10 finishes at the Nebraska State Golf Championship. She finished sixth in 2019, third in 2020, fifth in 2021 and ninth in 2022. Her 2020 North Platte High School team won the state title, while in 2019 the Bulldogs finished as the runner-up in the team standings.

Morrison placed third in the 2022 Nebraska Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, and was also one of six players named to the Nebraska Four State Team in 2021. She owns a 4.00 GPA and is a member of the Honor Roll.